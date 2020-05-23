Global  

Arsenal interested in 24-year-old Dortmund defender – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Arsenal are plotting a potential bid to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, according to a report in Germany. German media outlet FussballTransfers.com, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal officials have held discussions with Borussia Dortmund about signing Akanji. The same article states that Dortmund blocked the 24-year-old’s proposed move to Arsenal […]

The post Arsenal interested in 24-year-old Dortmund defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
