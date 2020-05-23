Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after COVID-19 break

Hindu Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The flagship initiative by the Minority Affairs Ministry is aimed at generating employment for master craftspeople
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtifBjp

Atif Rasheed RT @naqvimukhtar: 'Hunar Haat' to return in September after Covid-19 break https://t.co/5wX0xpaLiq 2 minutes ago

AtifBjp

Atif Rasheed RT @the_hindu: ‘Hunar Haat’, the flagship initiative by the Minority Affairs Ministry to generate employment for master craftspeople, will… 3 minutes ago

SanjoyR03026791

Sanjoy Roy RT @ttindia: The initiative provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftspeople from remote areas of the country. https://t… 39 minutes ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/oigliy2CqZ 2 hours ago

Indiaisoneonly

Bushan RT @republic: 'Hunar Haat' to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/IcPusfcqWJ 2 hours ago

NewsPhase

step phase news I've just posted a new blog: ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after the COVID-19 break ‘Hunar Haat’, the flagsh… https://t.co/8MkzbgBQIu 2 hours ago

omgoa_dot_com

Goa News #GoaDiary_Goa_News_External ‘Hunar Haat’ to return in September after COVID-19 break https://t.co/MM1eY0wr7A 2 hours ago