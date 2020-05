'Chote Miyan' artist Mohit Baghel passes away Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Mohit Baghel, who started his career in showbiz with the comedy show Chote Miyan, has passed away due to cancer. The news was confirmed by the writer and director of Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights With Kapil, Raaj Shaandilyaa. 👓 View full article

