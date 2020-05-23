Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga: Dream11, live stream, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

♊Stewart☮️*** RT @BBCSport: Well, what a game this is shaping up to be... 👀 Alphonso Davies gets Bayern's fourth. Bayern Munich 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt… 4 seconds ago FOOTBALL BET TODAY @goal NEW GAME ON !!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏟️🏟️🏟️⚽️⚽️⚽️ » Germany » Bundesliga » ⏰ START IN 10' MIN. !!! Bayern Munich vs. Eintr… https://t.co/xrcsY9rrpH 17 seconds ago Josh Bunting Bayern Munich have the all important fourth goal, Davies scores his second Bundesliga goal of the season. Composed… https://t.co/96IgOe4j3p 47 seconds ago TheHardTackle GOAL!! Bayern Munich 4-2 Eintracht Frankfurt #AlphonsoDavies comes up with the goods for #FCBayern right when the… https://t.co/ljKvWheHLY 1 minute ago BBC Sport Well, what a game this is shaping up to be... 👀 Alphonso Davies gets Bayern's fourth. Bayern Munich 4-2 Eintracht… https://t.co/CHDmIzg7qm 1 minute ago Peter Kambalu RT @MailSport: GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-2 Frankfurt Davies caps an impressive performance with a deserved goal https://t.co/FkwBlp2n6Z https… 1 minute ago Phil Jenkins GOAL: BAYERN MUNICH 4 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt (Davies, '61) Goals galore at the Allianz Arena tonight! Alphonso Da… https://t.co/aGTr0CuhDw 2 minutes ago Diario SPORT #Bundesliga 🇩🇪 💥 ¡GOOL DE DAVIES! 🔴🔴 4 - 2 ⚪️⚪️ (60') #ENDIRECTO 📲 https://t.co/yuGJjspG14 https://t.co/1jvdhg5NW2 3 minutes ago