NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirusNBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus
Reporter Update: Some Patients Testing Positive For Coronavirus TwiceKDKA Health Editor has a look at patients who test positive for coronavirus more than once.
Tom RT @ShakespeareESPN: @ShamsCharania Translated to Shakespearean: "Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing sayeth he hath tested positive for cor… 24 seconds ago
J Forbes RT @ShamsCharania: Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus. 1 minute ago
Barbara Shields Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test https://t.co/yBgE0hgDC4 2 minutes ago
Myway NBA legend Patrick Ewing in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19
Basketball icon Patrick Ewing, 57, has re… https://t.co/AvC7m2y6O3 3 minutes ago
zing Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test
https://t.co/UPyW3NC46u 4 minutes ago
Amanda RT @K_JeanPierre: "I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly.… 5 minutes ago
LondonUWF bbc: 'Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test' https://t.co/hUroeWmgR3 5 minutes ago
Liz Barrett RT @CBSNews: Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/dhpNA8sdJ8 https://t.co/ez00NfHRrk 5 minutes ago