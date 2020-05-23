Global  

Coronavirus: NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals positive Covid-19 test

BBC Sport Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
New York Knicks and NBA legend Patrick Ewing reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:35

 A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Basketball: NBA legend Patrick Ewing in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Basketball: NBA legend Patrick Ewing in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for Covid-19.A statement issued by Georgetown - the college where Ewing now coaches - said...
New Zealand Herald

Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, Georgetown University has announced

Georgetown men's basketball coach and Hall of Fame player Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday evening.
USATODAY.com


