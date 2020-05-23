NFL.com changes Colin Kaepernick’s designation from “retired”

The Voice of One! @BSO https://t.co/VlEqSaih0a changes Kaepernick’s designation from 'retired' 😒 https://t.co/Pvv8rm5hfP 5 minutes ago

Renita Cantor FUCK YOU NFL! I KNEEL WITH KAEP!! https://t.co/XxUKuoYtdE 1 hour ago

Dimitry 🏈🤓 RT @ProFootballTalk: League's website changes Colin Kaepernick's designation from "retired" to "UFA," but at this point his employment stat… 2 hours ago

Mike Tavenner Hahahaha!!! Not retired just unwanted!! At least retired shows you aren’t playing because you don’t want to, not… https://t.co/VusMC1LGcJ 2 hours ago

kickBack https://t.co/qQ0szTkyWV changes Kaepernick’s designation from 'retired' https://t.co/8KfS0Frhfz 3 hours ago

Jesse Martinez RT @MSN: https://t.co/yR95CbI0Mr changes Kaepernick’s designation from 'retired' https://t.co/GDAyaP9ZEA 3 hours ago

Microsoft News https://t.co/TopE4P5GEe changes Kaepernick’s designation from 'retired' https://t.co/0TsdMT3KNO 3 hours ago