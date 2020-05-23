Global  

Manchester United and Liverpool target Kai Havertz should snub Premier League move and continue development at Bayer Leverkusen, claims Dimitar Berbatov

talkSPORT Saturday, 23 May 2020
Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Kai Havertz to snub a move to the Premier League and continue his progress at Bayer Leverkusen The 20-year-old midfielder has been linked with £90million moves to Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona. The playmaker has risen through the ranks at Leverkusen to become one of the most sought-after stars in Europe, […]
