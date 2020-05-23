'Good move': Bengal governor praises Mamata

Saturday, 23 May 2020 () In a rare show of praise, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday appreciated Mamata Banerjee's move to seek Army help for restoring essential infrastructure in the cyclone-hit areas of the state. "These are trying time and I appeal to people to keep calm. Authorities must restore connectivity, electricity and other services at the earliest," he said.
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 1 took a pot shot at CM Mamata Banerjee's government over 'not supporting' the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which has been sent by the centre..
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on May 1 lambasted at CM Mamata Banerjee government over "hiding" actual death toll due to COVID-19. He said, "As per the state Government, 105 people died due..