Bundesliga RESULTS: Kai Havertz puts Premier League clubs on red alert with another brace and Sancho impresses as Borussia Dortmund march on
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () If Premier League clubs were interested in Kai Havertz before the Bundesliga returned, they’ll be totally infatuated now. The Manchester United and Liverpool target netted his second brace in as many games, helping Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 victory at high-flying Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. Havertz, 20, delivered a cheeky finish to slot the visitors […]
