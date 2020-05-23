Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mets' Noah Syndergaard sued by landlord for not paying rent on New York penthouse

USATODAY.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been sued by his landlord for not paying rent on a penthouse apartment he never moved into.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Preliminary Vote Approves Rent Freeze On Rent-Stabilized Apartments [Video]

Preliminary Vote Approves Rent Freeze On Rent-Stabilized Apartments

Roughly 1 million New Yorkers who live in rent-stabilized apartments could be getting some relief.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published
Cuomo Announces Security Deposits Can Be Used To Pay Rents, Extends Ban On Evictions To Aug. 20 [Video]

Cuomo Announces Security Deposits Can Be Used To Pay Rents, Extends Ban On Evictions To Aug. 20

He said his administration will be banning any late fees on rent and allow renters to use their security deposits to pay their rent.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 28:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Mets controlling owners in talks to sell majority stake to Steve Cohen

The New York Mets confirmed its controlling owners are working on a deal to sell 80% of the franchise to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. According to...
CBS News

Will Yankees or Mets play games in New York? Governor Cuomo says there's 'a lot of reward with minimal risk'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo believes there's value in having a baseball season
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BroGod4Life

Aaron Patrick Martin II PAY YOUR RENT ON TIME! https://t.co/mvNBw3KdMT 9 minutes ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard Sued For Missing Rent https://t.co/Q4VJBxlVKc 15 minutes ago

wendydshaffer

BusyRebel Mets' Noah Syndergaard sued for allegedly skipping out on rent for NYC penthouse apartment https://t.co/ZlAS1ZNIZm #SmartNews 15 minutes ago

strix1

strix1 🐬 🐾♻️ Mets' #NoahSyndergaard sued for allegedly skipping out on #Rent for #NYC penthouse #Apartment #SmartNews | Mmm, tha… https://t.co/I7cgP5UDrr 24 minutes ago

FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @usatodaysports: Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been sued by his New York landlord for not paying rent on the lower Manhattan penthou… 41 minutes ago

SUPERROOKIE48

SUPERROOKIE48 Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been sued by his New York landlord for not paying rent on the lower Manhattan pen… https://t.co/y1mxvZ3KvP 53 minutes ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been sued by his New York landlord for not paying rent on the lower Manhattan pen… https://t.co/KmWUwzPnk7 55 minutes ago

MsReneAbdo

ReneAbdo Mets’ Noah Syndergaard sued for abandoning Tribeca penthouse rental https://t.co/empDB7ehfk https://t.co/HT3hnPmxBL 4 hours ago