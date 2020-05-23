Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eli joins Twitter, gets humorous hello from Brady

ESPN Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning joined Twitter on Saturday and got a humorous welcome from his former Super Bowl foe Tom Brady.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this