AEW Double or Nothing: Mike Tyson instantly becomes a meme before trying to attack WWE legend Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

talkSPORT Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer battled for the right to be named the first-ever TNT champion at AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday night. If that wasn’t a big deal in itself, then the addition of boxing legend Mike Tyson as the man to hand the belt over to the winner certainly up the stakes. […]
