From outcast to play-off hero – How Harry Redknapp’s ‘big call’ and Steve Gallen’s intervention saw Bobby Zamora fire QPR into the Premier League

talkSPORT Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
On this day six years ago the ultimate smash-and-grab victory took place at Wembley. Against all the odds ten-man Queens Park Rangers overcame Derby County in the most dramatic of circumstances to seal an immediate return to the Premier League. Bobby Zamora came off the bench to notch an injury-time winner for the Rs, who […]
