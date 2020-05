Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso relive 2005 Istanbul heroics Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Monday marks 15 years to the day since Liverpool pulled off the most famous comeback in Champions League final history to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul, Turkey Monday marks 15 years to the day since Liverpool pulled off the most famous comeback in Champions League final history to beat AC Milan on penalties in Istanbul, Turkey 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Josh Gibbs Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso relive 2005 Istanbul heroics https://t.co/BknXooKSzf 20 hours ago Daily Star Sport Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso relive 2005 Istanbul heroics #LFC | @cmckennasport… https://t.co/s2nh1FYzYr 21 hours ago FBI Trader Media Liverpool legends Jamie Carragher and Xabi Alonso relive 2005 Istanbul heroics https://t.co/hF4q6bkgN9 21 hours ago