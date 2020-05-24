Global  

New guidelines for domestic, int'l travellers

IndiaTimes Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The Centre on Sunday said asymptomatic domestic passengers will be allowed to proceed to their destination on arrival but will need to self-monitor their health for 14 days. And if they develop any symptoms, they will need to inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre, as per health ministry guidelines for interstate travel.
