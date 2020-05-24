New guidelines for domestic, int'l travellers

Sunday, 24 May 2020 () The Centre on Sunday said asymptomatic domestic passengers will be allowed to proceed to their destination on arrival but will need to self-monitor their health for 14 days. And if they develop any symptoms, they will need to inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre, as per health ministry guidelines for interstate travel.
Domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a caliberated manner from May 25th. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a new fare structure to make air travel more affordable. Besides this, the Airports Authority of India has announced guidelines for passengers and airports...
As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..