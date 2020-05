Danny De Champion RT @MailSport: LIVE: Follow the action as Schalke look to continue their eight game unbeaten run against Augsburg here 👇 https://t.co/KV3… 1 hour ago AS English @ 🏡 Today's Bundesliga action kicks-off at the Veltins Arena as Schalke 04 welcome Augsburg. Follow the action here: https://t.co/K6F9hUobqY 2 hours ago MailOnline Sport LIVE: Follow the action as Schalke look to continue their eight game unbeaten run against Augsburg here 👇 https://t.co/KV34bUSSwc #S04FCA 2 hours ago TEAMtalk ⚽ LIVE CENTRE ⚽ There are three Bundesliga games to keep an eye on across today, starting with the lunchtime kick-… https://t.co/00G3j0wJpV 2 hours ago Football365 There are three Bundesliga games happening today, with Schalke v Augsburg first up. Follow the action from all of t… https://t.co/LDl8KTFg02 2 hours ago 2BBetting @yofatchu This is very true brother, mind you Augsburg themselves are in poor form not winning since winning since… https://t.co/kkLnKT7e2L 8 hours ago ccvbetips #Bundesliga ⚽🇩🇪 Schalke - Augsburg - 24.05.2020 #bettingpicks #bettingtips #pariuri #apuestas #wetten #scommesse… https://t.co/iyAXeP66rh 9 hours ago KingKova🇦🇱🇮🇪 @FCA_World @Bundesliga_EN 6-0 to Augsburg if I get a follow back,if not itll be 6-0 to Schalke....deal? 21 hours ago