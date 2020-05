You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does regret the pain caused by Dominic Cummings' decision to break lockdown restrictions and travel to County Durham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 7 hours ago Dominic Cummings: I hope people believe I behaved reasonably in the circumstances



Dominic Cummings has sought to defend his decision to drive to County Durham despite the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, saying he believes he behaved “reasonably” and does not regret his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this