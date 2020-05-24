Global  

Schalke thrashed by Augsburg in second heavy defeat since Bundesliga’s return as Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny error leads to goal

talkSPORT Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Schalke’s struggles continue following the Bundesliga’s return amid the coronavirus pandemic with a 3-0 defeat to Augsburg. David Wagner’s side lost 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund last week and shipped three more on Saturday. Augsburg’s Eduard Lowen opened the scoring in sensational style after just six minutes when he whipped a free-kick into the top corner. […]
