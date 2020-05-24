Global  

Conor McGregor angers UFC fighters, including Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, with 'GOAT' thread on Twitter

talkSPORT Sunday, 24 May 2020
Conor McGregor’s ‘GOAT thread’ on Twitter was met with ridicule by UFC stars after he put himself at number two. It is hardly surprising that the Irish fighter placed himself second in a greatest ever UFC fighter list, considering his usual boastful claims. Anderson Silva was the only person who he put above himself but […]
