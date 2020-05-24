How key airports plan to resume flight ops

Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Several airports are slated to resume domestic flights Monday onwards. Mumbai airport (50 flights per day), Hyderabad airport (30 flights), Goa (15 flights), Chennai airport (25 flights) will start on Monday. However, Bagdogra and Kolkata airports in West Bengal will start flights May 28 onwards. Vijayawada and Vizag airports will operate flight Tuesday onwards.
The Imphal Airport authorities are all set to attend their domestic flyers. Touch free document checking, sanitization box for luggages are being set up to ensure social distancing norms among passengers. From May 25, the domestic flight services will resume after nearly three months of coronavirus...