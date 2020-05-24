Global  

NASCAR News: Busch edges Johnson for Coca Cola 600 pole

Autosport Sunday, 24 May 2020
Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after NASCAR's first qualifying session since its return
News video: FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe holds off Kyle Busch in one thrilling finish 05:06

 Chase Briscoe reclaims the lead in the final laps of the Toyota 200 defeating Kyle Busch for a dramatic win. Briscoe was emotional after the race due to a tragic loss.

NASCAR News: Busch: I made a mistake against Elliott

Kyle Busch concedes his error triggered the collision with Chase Elliott to wreck his rival's race as they battled for second place in the closing laps of...
Autosport

Busch on the pole for NASCAR’s longest race of the season

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the only event on the biggest single day of auto racing. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

