T20 World Cup won't be held in October: Mark Taylor

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor does not foresee the T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November going ahead and wants the ICC to take a decision during its Board meeting this week. Taylor also feels that if IPL takes place during the window the T20 World Cup was to be held, the Australian players are likely to be cleared by...
