Hockey legend and winner of three Olympic gold medals, Balbir Singh Sr died at the age of 95 at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday. Singh, who captained India at the 1956 Olympic Games and was also the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning team, had been fighting a pulmonary illness over the last two years.