FINAL LAPS: Brad Keselowski wins his first Coca-Cola 600 in OT Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Brad Keselowski wins the Coca-Cola 600, taking advantage of a last-lap caution that sent the race into overtime. Brad raced Jimmie Johnson to the finish line to get his 31st career victory. Brad Keselowski wins the Coca-Cola 600, taking advantage of a last-lap caution that sent the race into overtime. Brad raced Jimmie Johnson to the finish line to get his 31st career victory. 👓 View full article

