Man United in talks to sign 25-year-old also linked with Arsenal – report

The Sport Review Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Manchester United have held talks with Adrien Rabiot’s agent about a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have met with Rabiot’s agent and mother Veronique. The same article states that Manchester United […]

The post Man United in talks to sign 25-year-old also linked with Arsenal – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
