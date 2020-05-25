Global  

Bush: Paying NCAA athletes will destroy people

ESPN Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush voiced strong concerns over the NCAA's recent support of a player endorsement plan, saying that paying college athletes for their names and likenesses is "going to destroy some people."
