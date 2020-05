.... ...... RT @the_hindu: An employee of the Rail Bhavan in New Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, leading to the c… 1 minute ago

Rathod Reeta RT @mumbairailusers: Rail Bhavan shut for 2 days after staff tests positive https://t.co/neTE8v9lBR @deccanherald 40 minutes ago

Mumbai Railway Users Rail Bhavan shut for 2 days after staff tests positive https://t.co/neTE8v9lBR @deccanherald 41 minutes ago

Economic Times Rail Bhavan to shut down on Tuesday, Wednesday after another staffer tests positive for COVID-19. Track #COVID19 la… https://t.co/KzwoiIwBKH 41 minutes ago

The Quint One more railways staffer posted at the Rail Bhavan, on 25 May tested #coronavirus positive, taking the number of c… https://t.co/dQ7K7hkiG5 1 hour ago

kundan kumar RT @indiatvnews: Rail Bhavan to shut down for 2nd time in fortnight after another COVID-19 case #Railbhavan #indianrailway #coronavirus #C… 1 hour ago

The Hindu An employee of the Rail Bhavan in New Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, leading… https://t.co/ayuHsKOG7z 1 hour ago