Curfew extended till June 30 in HP's Hamirpur, Solan

Indu Rana. RT @ShimlaTimes : Coronavirus curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district till June 30: Official 36 seconds ago

Sansa Salvatore 😷 RT @PTI_News : Coronavirus curfew extended in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district till June 30: Official 14 minutes ago

Saurabh Bhakri ♋ RT @IndianExpress: The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the coronavirus lockdown for a month in th… 45 minutes ago