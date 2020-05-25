Global  

Patrick Ewing home after being hospitalized with coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Patrick Ewing, the former New York Knicks great and current Georgetown head coach, is recovering at home after being hospitalized with coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus 00:42

 NBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus

