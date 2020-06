Rennes meet €12m release clause for target Man Utd want to replace Lindelof Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rennes look set to win the race to sign Real Valladolid centre-back Mohamed Salisu, claim reports.



The post Rennes meet €12m release clause for target Man Utd want to replace Lindelof appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this