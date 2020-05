When Balbir Singh Sr left cricket stars in awe Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

There is an ease with which maestros imprint lessons on those watching them. The respect with which cricket ace GR Viswanath met hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr showed that an athlete's greatness can be measured by not only his sporting achievements but also the impact on champions from other disciplines.



Born six months after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this meenakshi RT @maneeshchhibber: Years ago, when I was still a very young reporter, Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, then in his '70s, defeated me in a race b… 30 minutes ago Vishalojha🇮🇳 Balbir Singh Senior had emerged a worthy successor to the mantle that Dhyan Chand had left behind. Today when we mo… https://t.co/TrtoxOHGir 6 hours ago Maneesh Chhibber Years ago, when I was still a very young reporter, Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, then in his '70s, defeated me in a rac… https://t.co/WtfCdojSp0 15 hours ago Trinanjan Chakraborty all of his memorabilia, including medals, to the Sports Authority of India in 1985. When contacted, SAI failed to l… https://t.co/Ex8d8fKkvZ 22 hours ago