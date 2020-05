Beges007 OAM RT @NRLonNine: Cronulla Sharks star Bronson Xerri faces a multi-year ban after testing positive to an illicit drug. The Suspension Notice a… 20 minutes ago

🐻 FaulcoBear 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇦🇺 RT @FOXNRL: BREAKING NEWS @Cronulla_Sharks star Bronson Xerri provisionally suspended for a failed ASADA test https://t.co/GZWbt4EFmb htt… 25 minutes ago

Tracey Lee Piriz RT @7NewsSydney: A fresh drug scandal is rocking the @NRL. @Cronulla_Sharks star Bronson Xerri has allegedly been caught using anabolic ste… 29 minutes ago

7NEWS Sydney A fresh drug scandal is rocking the @NRL. @Cronulla_Sharks star Bronson Xerri has allegedly been caught using anabo… https://t.co/zecU5mRbL7 32 minutes ago

Shane Matthew Neave Why would you throw away the job you love, that pays so well, over this? It’s not like he would have been confide… https://t.co/i4UkHt2rWd 2 hours ago

Nic Savage Cronulla Sharks centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended from the NRL. #NRL @newscomauHQ https://t.co/Gw4IzzbjTj 2 hours ago

Ryan Eckford RT @newscomauHQ: Two days before the NRL premiership resumes, a Cronulla Sharks star has been provisionally suspended for a failed drug tes… 2 hours ago