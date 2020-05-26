Global  

Jadon Sancho stats means he is ready to play for Liverpool or Manchester United, but Borussia Dortmund star warned over Luka Jovic’s Real Madrid transfer

talkSPORT Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Steffen Freund insists Jadon Sancho is ready to play for Manchester United or Liverpool. The 20-year-old is reportedly set to quit Dortmund and join the Premier League in a big-money move this summer. However, Freund, who played for the Bundesliga giants for five years from 1993, has warned Sancho about leaving […]
