Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitchell Starc: Australia fast bowler keen on county cricket return

BBC Sport Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc hopes to return to county cricket before the end of his career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Australia’s Labuschagne ‘very disappointed’ at missing County Cricket [Video]

Australia’s Labuschagne ‘very disappointed’ at missing County Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne said he is “very disappointed” at not being able to follow-up on his phenomenal debut County Cricket season. The 25-year-old excelled with Glamorgan last season, scoring 1,114..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Peter Handscomb laments delayed county cricket season [Video]

Peter Handscomb laments delayed county cricket season

Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb has called the delay to the English domestic season a “shame”, saying Australians benefit greatly from playing county cricket. The 28-year-old batsman was due to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AqeelViews

- RT @anussaeed1: "We never want that ball to not swing, tell us some other way to shine the ball. Bowlers should be given any replacement fo… 26 minutes ago

stephswan62

Stephanie RT @Cricket_Things: Mitchell Starc: Australia fast bowler keen on county cricket return https://t.co/O8fB1fzPXr 27 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Mitchell Starc: Australia fast bowler keen on county cricket return https://t.co/QC1kSHudJ5 40 minutes ago

anussaeed1

Anas Saeed "We never want that ball to not swing, tell us some other way to shine the ball. Bowlers should be given any replac… https://t.co/RATtEaaX6Q 52 minutes ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket Mitchell Starc: Australia fast bowler keen on county cricket return https://t.co/O8fB1fzPXr 58 minutes ago

martinsmith9994

Martin Smith RT @cricketcomau: Pat Cummins says playing in the world's best T20 tournament has 'fast-tracked' his development as former Aussie skippers… 3 hours ago

cricketcomau

cricket.com.au Pat Cummins says playing in the world's best T20 tournament has 'fast-tracked' his development as former Aussie ski… https://t.co/ud12lS52vh 5 hours ago