China's 'Bat Woman' warns coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Shi Zhengli, a virologist renowned for her work on coronavirus in bats, has said that viruses being discovered now are "just the tip of the iceberg" and called for international cooperation in the fight against epidemics. Known as China's "Bat Woman", Zhengli said in order to prevent the next infectious outbreak, "researchers must go in advance to learn the unknown."
Researchers doing a genetic study of leaf-nosed bats found these new species hiding in plain sight, further indicating we need to learn more about these creatures to help prevent future outbreaks, and..
Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:00Published
