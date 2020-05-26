Manchester City announce death of Glyn Pardoe as grandson Tommy Doyle calls him ‘forever my hero’
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Former Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe has died at the age of 73. Tommy Doyle, his grandson and current City youngster paid tribute to the club legend, calling him ‘forever my hero.’ Forever my hero! I love you so much. Rest easy 💙 pic.twitter.com/NblrNfVzET — Tommy Doyle (@Tommy_Doyle8) May 26, 2020 “I love you so […]
A look at the progress of Manchester City's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. They look set to relinquish their Premier League crown, but are still hoping to end their..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published