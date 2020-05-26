Manchester City announce death of Glyn Pardoe as grandson Tommy Doyle calls him ‘forever my hero’

Global  

Former Manchester City defender Glyn Pardoe has died at the age of 73. Tommy Doyle, his grandson and current City youngster paid tribute to the club legend, calling him ‘forever my hero.’ Forever my hero! I love you so much. Rest easy 💙 pic.twitter.com/NblrNfVzET — Tommy Doyle (@Tommy_Doyle8) May 26, 2020 “I love you so […]
