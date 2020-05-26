Javadekar hits back after Rahul's lockdown jibe

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19: 65,000 crores to help poor | Oneindia



In a video interaction Economist Raghuram Rajan told Rahul Gandhi that the government will need around Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor who are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown. The former.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:12 Published on April 30, 2020 'Lockdown a pause button, need to maximise testing': Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19



Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over India's battle with COVID-19. The Congress MP said that lockdown was just a temporary and preventive measure and added that the govt needs to have a strategy for.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26 Published on April 16, 2020

Tweets about this