‘I still hug Solskjaer when I see him’ – Manchester United legend Denis Irwin looks back on 1999 Champions League final comeback against Bayern Munich
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Manchester United legend Denis Irwin has told talkSPORT he still hugs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer whenever he sees his former teammate for the dramatic Champions League final goal that make him an instant legend. On this day 21 years ago, May 26 1999, Sir Alex Ferguson’s side clinched arguably the most famous victory in the club’s […]
