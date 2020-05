You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBA star Andre Drummond gives $1,000 tip to Delray Beach waitress



Another sports star showed some serious gratitude to South Florida restaurant workers with a sizable tip. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:43 Published 11 hours ago Former NFL Star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Left $1,000 Tip A Cooper City Restaurant



A waiter at a popular Cooper City restaurant received a hefty tip from former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson who was grateful they had reopened. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this