Ascetic who 'lived without food, water' dies at 91 Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The ascetic, who claimed to have lived without food or water for eight decades of his life, passed away due to illness early on Tuesday. Prahlad Jani, 91, was known among devotees as Chunriwale Mataji. 👓 View full article

