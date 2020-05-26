Ex-Rangers star Gareth McAuley stands by Celtic comments about ‘tainted and hollow’ title win, as Sir Rod Stewart leads angry reaction
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Gareth McAuley has reiterated his claim that Celtic’s nine-in-a-row Scottish Premiership triumph is ‘tainted and hollow’ after they were awarded the title by the SPFL. The former Rangers star made a number of stinging comments over the weekend, slamming the Hoops players and manager for celebrating a title they didn’t even win. And it appears […]
The Hoops confirmed their ninth straight title after the SPFL board declared Scotland's top-flight season over. Rangers, who finished second, and Hearts, who are now relegated, reportedly opposed the..
