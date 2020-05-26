Global  

Ex-Rangers star Gareth McAuley stands by Celtic comments about 'tainted and hollow' title win, as Sir Rod Stewart leads angry reaction

talkSPORT Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Gareth McAuley has reiterated his claim that Celtic’s nine-in-a-row Scottish Premiership triumph is ‘tainted and hollow’ after they were awarded the title by the SPFL. The former Rangers star made a number of stinging comments over the weekend, slamming the Hoops players and manager for celebrating a title they didn’t even win. And it appears […]
