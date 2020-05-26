'Lockdown failed, govt must spell out strategy'

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of the nationwide lockdown have "failed" and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected as he urged the Centre to spell out its strategy for "opening up" the country. Addressing an online press conference, he expressed concern that India is the only country which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is "exponentially rising". 👓 View full article

