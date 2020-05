Man Utd boss Solskjaer relays positive news on Rashford, Pogba Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit for the proposed resumption of the Premier League



The post Man Utd boss Solskjaer relays positive news on Rashford, Pogba appeared first on teamtalk.com.

