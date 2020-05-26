Global  

Gary Bettman set to unveil 24-team NHL playoff format if play resumes

CBC.ca Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is set to make a televised address at 4:30 p.m. ET about what hockey will look like if the NHL can resume the season this summer, including a 24-team straight-to-playoffs format.
