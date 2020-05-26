Global  

Social Distancing Entertainment: Miami Dolphins To Turn Hard Rock Stadium Into A Drive-In Theater

cbs4.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Sometimes looking forward means tapping into the past, which is what the Miami Dolphins are planning to do by turning Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in theater.
News video: Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula

Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula 00:30

 Miami Dolphins fans paid their respects to coach Don Shula on Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Related videos from verified sources

Hard Rock Stadium Site Resumes COVID-19 Testing Monday, Weather Permitting [Video]

Hard Rock Stadium Site Resumes COVID-19 Testing Monday, Weather Permitting

The COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium shut down over the weekend due to the weather. It reopened Monday and will remain open until 5, weather permitting

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:11Published
Testing Site At Hard Rock Stadium Closed Due To Weather [Video]

Testing Site At Hard Rock Stadium Closed Due To Weather

The site will reopen Monday at 9 a.m.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:11Published

