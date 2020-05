Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died at the age of 23. He had spells with Millwall, Motherwell, Crewe Alexandra and the Shrimps during his short-lived career. On Tuesday evening, a Morecambe statement read: "Everyone at Morecambe FC is deeply saddened to learn of Christian Mbulu's death and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to […]