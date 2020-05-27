Sport24.co.za | WRAP | German Bundesliga

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'German mentality helped football return!'



Former Germany striker Lukas Podolski says the German mentality helped the Bundesliga season to return behind closed doors Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago Bundesliga to restart in second half of May, says Germany's Merkel



Germany's Bundesliga can restart games from the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel says. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Sport24 A comprehensive wrap of all the collated matches, kick-off times, results and match reports for this week's… https://t.co/EgcKXDblQn 15 minutes ago