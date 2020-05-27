Jadon Sancho praised by Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick amid Man Utd links
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Jadon Sancho was introduced at half-time during Borussia Dortmund’s demoralising Bundesliga defeat on Tuesday afternoon - but that didn’t stop the Manchester United linked youngster from impressing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick previews his side's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, looking for a win before their crunch game against Dortmund on Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published