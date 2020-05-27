Jadon Sancho praised by Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick amid Man Utd links Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jadon Sancho was introduced at half-time during Borussia Dortmund’s demoralising Bundesliga defeat on Tuesday afternoon - but that didn’t stop the Manchester United linked youngster from impressing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick Jadon Sancho was introduced at half-time during Borussia Dortmund’s demoralising Bundesliga defeat on Tuesday afternoon - but that didn’t stop the Manchester United linked youngster from impressing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt: Budesliga match preview



Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick previews his side's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, looking for a win before their crunch game against Dortmund on Tuesday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 5 days ago Premier League transfer rumours from the media



Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this