Jadon Sancho praised by Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick amid Man Utd links

Daily Star Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Jadon Sancho praised by Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick amid Man Utd linksJadon Sancho was introduced at half-time during Borussia Dortmund’s demoralising Bundesliga defeat on Tuesday afternoon - but that didn’t stop the Manchester United linked youngster from impressing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick
