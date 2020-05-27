Stuttgart 23/20 to beat Hamburg in Thursday’s Bundesliga II contest

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Competition: Bundesliga II Market: Stuttgart win Odds: 23/20 @ Bet 365 In what is a real opportunity for either Stuttgart or Hamburg to move one giant step closer to booking a Bundesliga return, the two stalling outfits will face off at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena on Thursday evening. Starting with the hosts, hit with a dramatic 3-2 defeat […]



