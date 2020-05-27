Global  

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes another positive step

talkSPORT Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training, the governing body has announced. It marks stage two of the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans to resume the 2019/20 season. A statement read: “Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training 00:57

 Premier League clubs vote unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes a giant step forwards. Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Mendy trusts PL's Project Restart process [Video]

Mendy trusts PL's Project Restart process

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy believes the Premier League's Project Restart is being conducted in the correct manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Return to contact training a 'huge step' [Video]

Return to contact training a 'huge step'

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier says the Premier League clubs' approval to return to contact training is a 'huge step' towards the resumption of the season.

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs vote to resume contact trainingPremier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as the English top-flight took a significant step towards a possible restart in...
Premier League clubs agree to resume contact training

Premier League clubs have agreed to resume contact training in the next phase of Project Restart.
