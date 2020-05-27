Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes another positive step
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training, the governing body has announced. It marks stage two of the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans to resume the 2019/20 season. A statement read: “Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to […]
