Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes another positive step

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training, the governing body has announced. It marks stage two of the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans to resume the 2019/20 season. A statement read: “Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to […] 👓 View full article

